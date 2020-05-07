Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGTC stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $4.21. 161,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.67. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

AGTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

