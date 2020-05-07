Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.28–0.2 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $55-60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.83 million.

NASDAQ AAOI traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.20. 1,642,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,721. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a market cap of $209.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAOI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.93.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $36,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,291 shares in the company, valued at $997,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,577 shares of company stock valued at $295,361. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

