ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.62 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

NYSE MT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,630,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,636. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.16.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.