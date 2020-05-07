Arion (ARION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $219.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 26.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $26,782.56 and $219.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.33 or 0.02124121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00173658 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00067117 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00037998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 12,302,770 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.