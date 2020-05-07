Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Nomura’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Armstrong Flooring presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Shares of AFI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,676. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.69. Armstrong Flooring has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $141.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong Flooring will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Armstrong Flooring news, CEO Michel Vermette purchased 89,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $166,620.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,921.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,898,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 987,670 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 3,131.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 497,097 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,471,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,006,000 after buying an additional 316,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

