ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Lowered by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 8.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of ASML worth $138,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 1,571.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,121 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.75.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $7.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $299.59. The stock had a trading volume of 570,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.59. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $186.31 and a 52 week high of $319.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.