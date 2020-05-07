Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $13.49. 1,200,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $305.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Associated Banc by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

