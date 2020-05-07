Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 20,077 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 227.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 123,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $19,085,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

BMY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,531,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,947,333. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $138.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average is $60.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.