Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 200.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $278,793,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,151,000 after purchasing an additional 775,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,774,000 after purchasing an additional 407,924 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,008 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $3.52 on Thursday, hitting $119.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.66. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $136.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

