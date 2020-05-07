ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) will report $121.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.82 million and the lowest is $111.88 million. ATN International reported sales of $107.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $481.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $463.47 million to $499.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $479.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.99 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. National Securities downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other ATN International news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $183,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,131,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATNI stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $895.80 million, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. ATN International has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -618.18%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.