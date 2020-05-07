aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. On average, analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LIFE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,660. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $33.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIFE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 254,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,016,000.00. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

