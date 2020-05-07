AudioCodes Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,892 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,713% compared to the average volume of 325 put options.

Several brokerages recently commented on AUDC. ValuEngine raised shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of AUDC stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 195,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $974.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.43 and a beta of 0.66. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $33.65.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 4,736.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1,387.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

