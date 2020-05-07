AudioCoin (ADC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. AudioCoin has a market cap of $97,019.78 and approximately $1.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One AudioCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AudioCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027613 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 212.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001270 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00032193 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,901.11 or 0.99944094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000594 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00072896 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000462 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000444 BTC.

AudioCoin Profile

ADC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu.

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AudioCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AudioCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.