Aurora (AOA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.96 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Aurora token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, CoinEgg, Indodax and Kucoin. During the last week, Aurora has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and $243,509.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.69 or 0.03473032 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00054749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00031981 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001616 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010109 BTC.

Aurora Profile

AOA is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bitinka, Indodax and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.