Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 195.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,390 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,120,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,556,225. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

