Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 14,662 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,662 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $84.70. The stock had a trading volume of 936,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

