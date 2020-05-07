Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,196 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of Autodesk worth $48,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $480,386,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $236,439,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,837,421 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $286,821,000 after purchasing an additional 797,089 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Autodesk by 260.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 643,212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $100,405,000 after purchasing an additional 464,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 240.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 530,711 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after acquiring an additional 374,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,247. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 191.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

