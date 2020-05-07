AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of AutoNation worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 60,494 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven L. Gerard acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

