AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Million

Analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report sales of $1.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $790,000.00 to $2.16 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 million to $14.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.79 million, with estimates ranging from $3.47 million to $38.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVEO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $908,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the period.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

