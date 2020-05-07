Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Buys $176,362.16 in Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Christian Asmar purchased 29,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $176,362.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,226. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $257.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,092 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 80.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 18,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

