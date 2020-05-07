Axe (AXE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Axe has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $3.16 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002304 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000539 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000966 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

