B. Riley Boosts Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $115.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.05% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.38.

NXST traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $72.76. 908,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,131. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $37,279.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,132.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares worth $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

