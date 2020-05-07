B. Riley Weighs in on Pretium Resources Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Pretium Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.23 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PVG. Roth Capital raised Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE:PVG traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.16. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.30.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

