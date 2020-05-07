B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at TD Securities

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.60 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,453,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and a PE ratio of 27.56. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.12 and a 52 week high of C$8.02.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$414.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 20,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total transaction of C$108,355.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$227,417.10. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$4,249,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,321,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,233,295.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,572,519 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,267.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

