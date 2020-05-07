Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,168 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Baidu worth $20,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,675,211,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,051,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,933,000 after acquiring an additional 208,886 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,811,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Baidu by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,355,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $237,391,000 after buying an additional 553,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.18. 2,331,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.20. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $161.60. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 114.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

