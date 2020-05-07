Ball (NYSE:BLL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Ball (NYSE:BLL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLL. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

BLL traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $65.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,789,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,299. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.9% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 175,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

