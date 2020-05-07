Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $39,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

