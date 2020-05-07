Bank OZK Sells 15,808 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,792,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,808 shares during the period. Bank Ozk makes up approximately 16.4% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bank OZK owned 1.39% of Bank Ozk worth $29,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth $92,126,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at $46,149,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 234,320 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk during the first quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank Ozk from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Bank Ozk stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,321. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.