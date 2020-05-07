Barclays Boosts NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $390.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

NTES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Macquarie lowered NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.76.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $347.32. 423,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.49 and its 200-day moving average is $319.69. NetEase has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $367.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.