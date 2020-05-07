Barclays Boosts Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $26.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

PING has been the topic of several other research reports. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Ping Identity stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.53. 1,941,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 65.49. Ping Identity has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $29.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $1,093,089,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $9,488,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Ping Identity by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ping Identity by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 436,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at $8,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

