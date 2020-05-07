Barclays Boosts TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target to $58.00

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.56. 2,884,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,774,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $502.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $54.20.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 18.92%. On average, analysts expect that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

