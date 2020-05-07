Barclays Lowers Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Price Target to $26.00

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

RDWR traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.16. 288,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,303. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.52 million. Radware had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,251,000 after purchasing an additional 213,954 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,240,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Radware by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

