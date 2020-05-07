Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCS opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Barclays and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

