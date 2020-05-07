Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have been trending neutral on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Barrick Gold earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABX. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.42.

ABX traded up C$0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.42. 2,693,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.90. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.62.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.76%.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

