Barrington Research Comments on Bottomline Technologies’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of EPAY stock traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Peter Gibson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $128,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $53,714.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,042.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,550 shares of company stock worth $174,447 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,613,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,748,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,904,000 after purchasing an additional 212,604 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,111,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 291,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 119,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 104,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.