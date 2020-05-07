Barrington Research Trims Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Target Price to $15.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barrington Research from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Tivity Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tivity Health from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair cut Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

TVTY traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. 1,285,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,094. The stock has a market cap of $467.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.18. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lee Shapiro acquired 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at $483,648. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Wills acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,436.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 56.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

