Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -3.88

News coverage about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a coverage optimism score of -3.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Bayerische Motoren Werke’s ranking:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAMXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

