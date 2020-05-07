Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.25. 1,265,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,624. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 94.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.00.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

