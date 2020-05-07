Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 129.07% from the stock’s previous close.

BNFT has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of BNFT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.35. 520,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,787. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $358.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Benefitfocus news, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $26,446.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $56,186.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

