BitCoal Price Hits $0.0003 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. BitCoal has a market cap of $1,335.09 and $10.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 93% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00654260 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001833 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

