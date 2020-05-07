Bitradio Price Reaches $0.0166 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 84.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Bitradio has a total market cap of $144,519.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003826 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000465 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,695,404 coins and its circulating supply is 8,695,400 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

