Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

BDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$2.25 price target on Black Diamond Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:BDI traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.46. 27,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.67. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$0.90 and a 52 week high of C$2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 million and a P/E ratio of -10.43.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Black Diamond Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

