BlackRock Inc. Acquires 799,929 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,929 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.12% of Global Payments worth $3,083,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.60.

NYSE GPN traded up $8.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.29. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

