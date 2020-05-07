BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,170,810 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170,810 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.83% of Illinois Tool Works worth $3,080,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 18,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $157.66. 587,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,659. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

