BlackRock Inc. Buys 289,836 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.23% of Progressive worth $3,123,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Progressive from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.47. The company had a trading volume of 185,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,027. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

