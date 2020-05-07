BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,097,170 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 302,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.40% of Exelon worth $2,653,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $34,495,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Exelon by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,583 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,235 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $4,807,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.14. 2,793,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,861,789. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

