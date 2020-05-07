BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,078,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,655,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.35% of Xcel Energy worth $2,959,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.26. 197,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.84. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.