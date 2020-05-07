BlackRock Inc. Has $2.65 Billion Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.00% of ConocoPhillips worth $2,651,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $42.64. 5,785,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,660,062. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

