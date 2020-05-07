BlackRock Inc. Has $2.90 Billion Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,701,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.98% of Truist Financial worth $2,895,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 38,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 88,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

TFC stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.49. 2,875,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,649,723. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

