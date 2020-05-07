BlackRock Inc. Has $3.03 Billion Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,591,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 216,178 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.70% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $3,028,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

GS traded up $5.94 on Thursday, hitting $182.86. 177,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,566. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

